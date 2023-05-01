Central disaster management committee seeks comprehensive solution

PUTRAJAYA: The Central Disaster Management Committee has coordinated with the relevant ministries and agencies to find a comprehensive solution to the problems caused by the Northeast Monsoon (MTL), said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi (pix).

Ahmad Zahid, who is also the chairman of the committee, said the measures taken would not be limited to repairs of infrastructures and homes damaged by floods, but aimed to draw up long-term plans including victim mitigation processes.

“There must be coordination in terms of implementation and, if we work together, the final result can be achieved comprehensively. Every flood season, the government has to repair damaged houses, build new ones for those whose homes were swept away and repair damaged roads.

“This process repeats itself every time there is a flood. We must find a comprehensive and long-term solution,” he told a media conference after attending the Ministry of Rural and Regional Development 2023 New Year message ceremony here today.

On Dec 5 last year, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim was reported to have said that Ahmad Zahid would be responsible as chairman of the Central Disaster Management Committee to ensure the country would come out with immediate measures to monitor the situation and make preparations (for floods).

The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) had issued an early warning that Malaysia will experience MTL or the monsoon season earlier than expected, that is from Nov 7, 2022 to March this year.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Zahid said the Kedah government would be fully responsible for helping and resolving the issues arising involving flood victims in Baling district, especially the reconstruction of damaged homes, although the Federal government channelled allocations to ease their burden.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also the Rural and Regional Development Minister, said it was made in appreciation of the people’s support for the government in the 15th general election (GE15) last November.

In July 2022, a total of 41 areas in the Baling District were affected by debris floods, with losses estimated at RM28 million, involving the destruction of houses, premises, infrastructures, vehicles and other properties.

He said that, so far, the Kedah Regional Development Authority (Keda) had rebuilt eight homes and repaired 38 affected victims’ houses. - Bernama