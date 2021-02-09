Centralised training allowed for M-League, MHL and STL from Feb 15 - Ismail Sabri (Updated)

KUALA LUMPUR: The government has decided to allow centralised training programmes for the Malaysia League (football), Malaysia Hockey League (MHL) and Sepak Takraw League (STL) to resume from Feb 15, said Senior Minister (Security) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob. (pix)

He said the decision was made after joint discussions and risk assessments by various agencies in the Movement Control Order (MCO) Technical Committee.

“The training venues and movement of athletes/players will be controlled according to the sports bubble model,” he told a press conference on the MCO development today.

He added that the accommodation of athletes/players must also adhere to standard operating procedures (SOP), which are the camp quarantine and home quarantine-based approach.

He said the Youth and Sports Ministry (KBS) had also presented proposals for the opening of several sports activities, specifically individual and non-contact sports, for the purpose of physical fitness and to improve the level of personal health.

However, Ismail Sabri said a final study was being conducted and a decision will be announced soon.

In addition, he said the government has also decided to reopen the creative industry sector beginning tomorrow (Feb 10).

The list of activities includes animation/music production, post-production in the studio, digital music development, song recording in the studio and pre-production filming.

Also permitted is filming in the studio, comprising dramas, TV movies, commercials, documentaries, sitcoms, live streaming, cultural recordings, arts and heritage, without the presence of audiences.

He said the detailed SOP could be viewed on the National Security Council (MKN) website at https://www.mkn.gov.my/. -Bernama