Centre of excellence for mental health can raise awareness in community - Lee Lam Thye

KUALA LUMPUR: The establishment of the National Centre of Excellence for Mental Health is an opportunity for the government to plan and implement various effective strategies to raise mental health awareness in the community, said Mental Health Promotion Advisory Council member Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye (pix).

He said the general perception at the moment is that mental health is not as important as physical health, when in fact it is just as crucial.

“Without good mental health, we cannot have good physical health. So, it is clear that there is a lot of space that can be used to raise awareness, including providing education to the community about mental health,“ he said when contacted by Bernama.

He was commenting on the statement made by Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin yesterday on the establishment of the National Centre of Excellence for Mental Health as a measure to further strengthen the delivery of mental health services to the community, among others.

Lee, who is also Befrienders KL patron, a non-governmental organisation that provides emotional support services, suggested that the centre invite relevant experts such as psychiatrists, clinical psychologists and counsellors to help prepare more effective policies regarding mental health, including the policy to provide more counselling services.

“This is important to prevent those affected from feeling hopeless or taking action that is out of control,“ he said.

Lee said in recent times, more and more young people, including schoolchildren, are found to suffer from stress and depression, thus indicating that there is an urgent need to tackle mental problems that could affect individuals regardless of age.-Bernama