KOTA BARU: A CEO of a company was charged at the magistrate’s court here today with cheating a man using fake documents in 2016.

The accused, Wan Muhd Zamri Wan Salleh, 46, pleaded not guilty after the charge was read out to him before magistrate Kamarul Hasyime Rosli.

According to the charge sheet, the accused, on June 27, 2016, was alleged to have fraudulently used fake documents as genuine Bank Muamalat Telegraphic Transfer with reference numbers of 780182, 779875, 779877 and 780179 to cheat Shukri Mamah at the Wisma Al-Quds Travel Sdn Bhd here.

He was charged under Section 471 of the Penal Code and punishable under Section 465 of the same Law that provides maximum imprisonment of up to two years and/or a fine or both if convicted.

Kamarul Hasyime then set RM5,000 bail in one surety. The accused paid the bail.

The court also fixed July 29 for mention. - Bernama