CEO, company director held over false claims

PETALING JAYA: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) made its latest arrests of a chief executive officer (CEO) and a director of a company for allegedly making false claims worth over RM700,000 under the Employment Recruitment Incentives Programme (PenjanaKerjaya) fund.

Sources revealed that the 41-year-old CEO and 40-year-old female director were held at about 1.30pm on Sunday in Kuala Lumpur.

Today, the MACC obtained a four-day remand order on the CEO at the Putrajaya Magistrate’s Court while the female suspect was released on bail after her statement was recorded.

It is learnt that the duo had allegedly submitted an invoice with false claims amounting to RM700,000 to the Social Security Organisation (SOCSO) for a training programme that was not fully carried out.

MACC director of investigations Datuk Seri Hishamuddin Hashim confirmed the arrests.

He said Ops Hire, the operation launched last week to investigate the discrepancies and misappropriation of funds under PenjanaKerjaya is ongoing.

Hishamuddin said it was possible that more arrests will be carried out soon.

With the latest arrests, the total number of those nabbed under the joint-operation between the MACC and Socso is 42.

On Thursday and Friday, 40 people were held in several states including Johor and Penang to assist in the investigations of the case.