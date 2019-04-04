CEP report to remain classified for now: PM

KUALA LUMPUR: It will be some time before Malaysians get to see the full report of the Council of Eminent Persons (CEP) on the nation’s economic status.

The findings of the panel, which was formed after the 14th general elections to advise the government on economic matters, will remain classified for now, according to Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

“This is to avoid the possibility of a civil suit and prevent polemics that can affect investor confidence,” he told the Dewan Rakyat during Ministers’ Question Time today.

“Maybe in the future, when we have taken the required actions and there is no longer any possibility of the government being sued for defamation,” he added.

He was responding to a question from Fahmi Fadzil (PH-Lembah Pantai) who wanted to know if the government was ready to disclose the findings in the report or its edited version.

Mahathir said the government needs to practise caution when deciding whether or not to declassify the report, which is currently protected under the Official Secrets Act (OSA).

“What’s important is that all the proposals for improvements are implemented in the best way possible for the well-being and economic stability of the country,” he added.

He pointed out that several recommendations contained in the CEP report have already been implemented by the government.

The final report of the CEP was presented to Mahathir on Aug 19 last year. On the same day it was disbanded, exactly 100 days after it was set up.

Mahathir also said that the country is now in a healthier financial position as a result of gross domestic product (GDP) growth.

“When the GDP grows, the percentage of debts will also drop. When we resolve several of our debts, the national debt will also be reduced,” he said.

“Now, we are almost in a position where the debt no longer affects our efforts to administer and develop the country,” he added.