Ceramah, physical campaigns, house-to-house visits allowed -EC

KUALA LUMPUR: Ceramah, talks, physical campaigning and house-to-house visits will be allowed throughout the 14-day campaign period of the Johor state election.

According to the standard operating procedures (SOP) for the polls issued by the Election Commission yesterday, ceramah and campaigns will only be allowed at party offices and official operations rooms with participation limited to 100 people.

“Organisers will need to obtain permits from the police for ceramah, talks and campaigns held,” the EC said, adding that these activities can only be allowed for two hours and not after 10pm.

It said ceramah, talks and campaigns in open or public premises, and any form of entertainment were not allowed during the campaign period.

As for house-to-house visits, participation must not exceed five people who will also not be allowed to enter homes or meet the occupants, the EC said, adding that distribution of campaign material such as pamphlets must be done outside the gates.

On the SOP for polling day, the EC said voters are required to wear double face masks, while voters with symptoms such as fever, cough, sore throat or have difficulty breathing should be immediately isolated from other voters and vote in a special area such as a tent, room or designated space.

“After voting, symptomatic voters will be managed by officers from the Ministry of Health (MOH) on duty for further action, including taking an Antigen Rapid Test Kit (RTK-Ag) self-test.

“Tents, rooms or designated spaces must be disinfected based on MOH guidelines as soon as each voter with symptoms has finished voting,” the EC said.

Voters who test positive for Covid-19 will not be allowed to leave the treatment area to vote to prevent infection and transmission of the virus, it added.

As for patients under investigation (PUI) and persons under surveillance (PUS) status, they need to apply to the district health officer to go out temporarily to the polling station and permission is subject to a risk assessment done.

Further information on the SOP for the Johor state election can be accessed via the EC’s official website at https://www.spr.gov.my.

Polling day has been set for March 12, nominations on Feb 26 and early voting on March 8.

-Bernama