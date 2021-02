LANGKAWI, Feb 27: Ceramics made by Mohammad Radzi Ismail (pix) are the choice of almost all luxury hotels on this duty-free resort island, but the COVID-19 pandemic has sharply affected the business which he has been running since 2010.

Not wanting to complain about the situation, the 39-year-old owner of Ilham Ceramic Studio is quick to look for alternatives to generate side income by offering ceramic-making classes.

“After the first Movement Control Order (MCO) was implemented last year, the number of tourist arrivals to the island dropped sharply and affected the demand for ceramic products that I make such as souvenirs and tableware.

“Then, I came out with the idea to hold classes for anyone who is interested. Alhamdulillah, this ceramic class already has 30 students who are locals as well as foreigners residing on this island,“ the Langkawi native told Bernama.

The holder of a Master’s degree in Fine Arts and Ceramic Technology from Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) said the classes were conducted at his workshop and showroom in Kampung Bendang Baru here.

“Each student will attend classes for two hours every day, twice a week,” he said.- Bernama