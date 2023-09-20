CertiK partners crossangle to elevate web3 security, data transparency

KUALA LUMPUR: CertiK, a leader in Web3 security and CrossAngle, the Web3 data intelligence provider behind the Xangle platform announced a landmark strategic partnership to raise the standards of security and transparency across the Web3 ecosystem.

Through this partnership, CrossAngle will feature CertiK research reports on the Xangle platform, which is available in both English and Korean, providing users with critical insights, deepening their understanding of the crypto landscape and supporting Web3 mass adoption.

“This collaboration not only underscores our mutual commitment to enhancing security and transparency in the blockchain space but also paves the way for a more informed and secure Web3 ecosystem.

“Together, we aim to set new industry standards, ensuring that users and projects have access to the best resources and data-driven insights,“ said CertiK Chief Business Officer, Jason Jiang in a statement.

Meanwhile, Xangle Chief Business Development Officer, Jake Lim said the collaboration between Xangle and CertiK will contribute to advancing the ongoing mass adoption of Web3.

“We anticipate the synergy that it will create with Xangle’s strong on-chain data analysis capabilities,” he added.

Additionally, CertiK will integrate Xangle’s comprehensive application programming interface (API) data, which encompasses market prices, weighted indices, project profiles and research reports.

In return, CertiK will offer Xangle access to security data from Skynet, an all-in-one security insights dashboard for over 10,000 Web3 platforms.

This partnership underscores both entities’ mutual dedication to fostering a sustainable, reliable and user-friendly Web3 ecosystem, with a focus on data-driven insights and top-tier security.-Bernama