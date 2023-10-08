CertiK recognised in Apple’s latest iOS security update

KUALA LUMPUR: CertiK, the global leader in blockchain cybersecurity and code auditing, is acknowledged in the release notes in Apple's latest operating system (OS) updates.

According to a statement, CertiK’s contributions are related to two security vulnerabilities in the Apple’s iOS kernel and these vulnerabilities were confirmed to affect the latest iOS devices.

As Web3 applications become mainstream, the security of the mobile devices users use to access them becomes crucial.

Previously studied the security of mobile wallets and has investigated different levels of security protection in mobile devices, CertiK is proud to help Apple enhance its system’s security.

As more people around the world use their smartphones for cryptocurrency wallets and other security-conscious applications, it is essential that the devices themselves are protected.

This latest discovery once again emphasises the value of CertiK’s dedicated in depth security research and products, and proactive threat identification efforts.

CertiK's proactive identification and reporting of these vulnerabilities underscore the vital importance of comprehensive, multi-layered security, from the application layer down to the kernel layer.

Founded in 2018, CertiK’s mission is to secure the web3 world and it applies cutting-edge innovations from academia to enterprise, enabling mission-critical applications to scale with safety and correctness. -Bernama