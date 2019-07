PETALING JAYA: The chairmen of five PKR state leadership councils and the Federal Territory leadership council today expressed their full support for party president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

They are Datuk Johari Abdul (Kedah); Amran Kamarudin (Perlis); Halim Bachik (Malacca); Azan Ismail (Terengganu); Datuk Seri Mohamad Supardi Md (Kelantan) and Zahir Hassan (Federal Territory).

All of them signed a letter of support for Anwar at the inaugural meeting of the Council of State Leadership Chairmen, here.

Johari, who was the coordinator of the meeting, said that eight more chairmen of state leadership councils would sign the letter of support at a closed-door meeting with Anwar in Port Dickson this evening.

He said the meeting also expressed full support for the president’s efforts to grow the party and make PKR a strong and respected party in the country.

“We stand firmly behind him and will face any challenge should there be parties who want to undermine the party,” he told a press conference after the meeting.

He said they expressed their undivided commitment to Anwar in his effort to eventually lead the country to greater heights as desired by the people.

“We believe Datuk Seri Anwar is a leader who will fulfill the party’s promises made during the last general election and we are with him to ensure that this is done,” he added.

Johari said the Council of State Leadership Chairmen was set up to resolve the problems of the people in the states and ensure that the promises of the election manifesto are fulfilled. — Bernama