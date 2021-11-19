Challenge mounted on Kedah’s 4D gaming ban

PETALING JAYA: Kedah residents have mounted a legal challenge at the Alor Star High Court over the recent decision of Kedah Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor not to renew the licences of 4D gaming outlets in the state.

Liew Han Eng and three others filed a judicial review yesterday at the court.

DAP National Legal Bureau chairman Ramkarpal Singh said a judicial review application has been filed by the firm of Messrs Karpal Singh & Co at the Alor Setar High Court on Thursday.

“The action was filed by Messrs Karpal Singh & Co at the Alor Setar High Court on Thursday and is supported by the affidavit of the plaintiffs who are Alor Setar residents and have partaken in such licensed gaming activities in the past.

“It will be contended by them, amongst others, that the decision of the Kedah government not to renew such gaming licences is ultra vires the Federal Constitution as the power to issue such licenses are exclusively within the jurisdiction of Parliament,“ Ramkarpal said in a statement.

The Bukit Gelugor MP added that Liew and three others also contend that the said decision of the Mentri Besar is unreasonable and liable to be quashed by the High Court upon an application for judicial review.

“All papers will be served on the relevant parties in due course and we hope to obtain an early date for the hearing for leave at the Alor Setar High Court.”

Muhamad Sanusi had on Nov 14 said that the state would not be renewing gaming licenses in the state to ensure the state would be free of gambling activities.

He also told the Kedah legislative assembly that the affected businessman should find an alternative business to this as 12 local authorities in the state would not be renewing licenses for gambling activities.

The Kedah MB also said that the non-renewal of gaming licences of all gaming shops there, is not meant to deny the human rights of others or to discriminate against any race in the State.