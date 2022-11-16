Challengers need to show they can match my achievements: Maximus Ongkili

KOTA MARUDU: Four-term Kota Marudu MP Datuk Seri Dr Maximus Ongkili said he has contributed tremendously to the constituency and those trying to unseat him in the 15th General Election would have a lot to do to prove themselves.

The Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) president, who made a successful electoral debut in the Langkon state seat in 1994, said his efforts had transformed Kota Marudu to what it is today.

“Expectations of the electorate are now very high. Those who will take it (seat) from me obviously need to do many times better than me. Having said that, my eventual desire is to assist other new leaders do a better job than what I and my team have done for Kota Marudu,” he said in a statement here today.

Ongkili, who is defending the Kota Marudu seat under the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) banner, said it was unfair to label Kota Marudu as one of the poorest districts in Malaysia.

“The people here have the purchasing power, so much so we were able to attract big franchises to invest here. To say that there is no development here, I would say Kota Marudu today is a far cry from what it was before in the 1990s,” he said.

The Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Sabah and Sarawak Affairs) said all the development did not come by chance and was the result of hard work and proper planning.

Ongkili said he was leaving it to the voters to decide on his fate in Kota Marudu.

“This time around (GE15), there were worries that I’ve been here too long. But (Tun Dr) Mahathir (Mohamad) is 97; I’m only 69. I offer based on my electorate, to serve the people. That is what is in our hearts; we’re sincere to become a vessel for the development of the area,” he said.

As for his health, Ongkili reiterated that he had gotten a clean sheet from the doctors, and that he is fit to contest in the election.

“They (doctors) said I’m in perfect health, but I still need to take care of my body and get enough rest. But I think, the zeal to serve gives you a lot of energy. I believe it is an uphill task, but I am confident the rakyat will support GRS for the good of the state and the people,” he said.

Maximus is facing Datuk Jilid Kuminding (Warisan), Datuk Wetrom Bahanda (KDM), Mohd Azmi Zulkiflee (Pejuang), Shahrizal Denci (MUDA) and independent candidate Norman Tulang in a six-cornered fight in the Kota Marudu seat. - Bernama