PETALING JAYA: A combination of inadequate supply and concerns over severe side effects have curtailed the Covid-19 immunisation process in Malaysia.

According to health experts, reports of death caused by blood clots in several recipients of the vaccine in the West have also dampened enthusiasm for immunisation.

They said the slow rate of immunisation would make it more difficult for Malaysia to achieve its target of having at least 80% of its population, or more than 26 million people, vaccinated by February next year.

As of Saturday, 1.45 million people have been vaccinated. A total of 898,094 have received the first dose and 555,288 have received both doses.

Malaysian Medical Association president Datuk Dr M. Subramaniam noted that the just-concluded Phase 1 of the immunisation process was slowed down by the “intermittent” supply of vaccines.

“There were reports that some states, such as Perak and Johor, had to postpone vaccination for some people because of a shortage of supply,” he told theSun.

Coordinating minister for the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (NIP), Khairy Jamaluddin, said recently that supply would meet demand by the middle of this month, “if all goes as planned”.

“The solution is to get more vaccines, perhaps allowing the private sector to also import it,” Subramaniam said.

He said the rate of immunisation differs from one state to another, “but I believe many elderly people, aged 80 and above, are already getting their appointments”.

Subramaniam said there is also a possibility that young people with co-morbidities will get vaccinated ahead of older but healthy folk.

Galen Centre for Health and Social Policy chief executive Azrul Mohd Khalib agreed the vaccination rate should be speeded up.

He said the target under Phase 2 of the immunisation process is to have at least 120,000 people jabbed. Malaysia is not in a unique position. Azrul said the problems most countries are facing now are reliability, predictability and consistency of supply.

“Many have placed orders but have yet to receive their vaccines,” he said.

“In order for us to go full speed ahead, we need a reliable supply of vaccines and enough people registered to receive them,” he added.

“The good news is that the National Pharmaceutical Regulatory Agency has just approved the emergency use of the Sinovac vaccine that is manufactured under a “fill-finish” arrangement with Pharmaniaga,” he said.

A huge consignment of the AstraZeneca vaccine has also recently arrived in Malaysia.

“We are supposed to have already injected a few hundred thousand doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine,” Azrul added.

However, he said it is possible that many senior citizens have not been vaccinated because they are either not tech-savvy or do not own a smartphone, making it impossible for them to register for immunisation.

“People are also hesitant due to safety and efficacy concerns,” he added. “These issues must be addressed quickly and effectively.”

Azrul said health workers who are engaged in community outreach programmes should be trained to answer questions and address concerns raised by the people, and offer more information or clarification.

“Investing in this could yield dividends. Those who are hesitant or opposed to vaccination may be converted into supporters.”