NILAI: The tropical rainforest of Malaysia is considered the oldest in the world and is a major attraction for those who love outdoor adventures to explore the mysterious natural beauty of the forest which is still well preserved.

Despite various difficulties and risks, the mountainous jungle has never failed to lure enthusiasts to take up the challenge of conquering the mysterious mountains in Malaysia.

Among the common snags in attempting to explore the forest is getting lost under the shady foliage of the jungle and in some cases, the authorities have to launch search and rescue parties while there were also incidents said to be linked to mysterious elements.

There have been many incidents of climbers getting lost while tracking on the fringes of the jungle but most of them have been eventually found.

However, the current case of the missing Franco-Irish teenager, Nora Anne Quoirin, 15, who is a special child, since last Sunday while holidaying with her family at The Dusun resort in Pantai here remains unsolved.

Those who have climbed the mountain near the resort described Mount Berembun as a thick jungle with its tracks well shaded by huge tropical trees which appeared to be innocuous.

Apart from looking for the wreckage of a B-24 bomber which reportedly crashed during the Second World War, the forest surrounding is such a big draw for climbers.

Sharing his climbing experience on Mount Berembun, Zuhairi Mansor, 43, who grew up in Kampung Pantai here, said there were many cases of people getting lost and found after several days.

“There were cases of climbers getting lost but they were usually found the next day ... but some were found dead and we helped to bring down the victims,” he said.

Among the cases of missing climbers in the area are:

#May 1 2019: A climber lost his way for more than 12 hours in Mount Berembun while climbing with his father. The victim was found at 8am the following day at the foot of the mountain by rescuers.

#Aug 26 2017: 16 people including a child aged four and a three-month-old baby were reported lost for about five hours while descending Mount Berembun. They eventually found their way back at 2.05am the following day.

#Oct 16 2016: Five medical college students were reported lost for more than seven hours in Mount Berembun before being found by a search and rescue team the next morning.

Referring to the case of Nora Anne, Zuhairi said some Mount Berembun climbing guides are assisting in the search and rescue operation for the teenager.

“Even though they are among the people familiar with this forest, they are equally baffled by Nora Anne’s case,” he said and added that the mountain has remained a mysterious draw for climbers.

Apart from the main track from Pantai police station, there are two other tracks to Gunung Berembun from Kuala Pilah and Jelebu.

Another climber, Syafiq Yusoff, 30, said climbing the 1,014m mountain is a physical and mental test as some sections are quite steep.

“But in my entire climbing experience, climbers will come across rivers and views of the huge forest trees jungle which shade the well-paved tracks and signage and if one follows the track, one will not get lost,” said Syafiq who started climbing since he was 18. — Bernama