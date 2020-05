PETALING JAYA: Having a baby has always been perceived as a happy occasion. Hence, the phrase “bundle of joy” when there is a new addition to the family.

However, it may not always be so for some mothers. More often than not, she ends up being solely responsible for attending to the baby’s needs.

For new mothers, it is a learning process which can be a challenge that is overwhelming. Very quickly, the reality that it is not all cooing and toothless smiles sinks in – mood swings and anxiety caused by lack of sleep kicks in, bringing with them a sense of guilt. But many do not know how to seek help.

Mothers who experience symptoms that are more intense and longer lasting may have a condition known as post-partum depression (PPD), according to consultant psychologist at SOLS Health, Dr Leoniek Kroneman.

SOLS Health is a community-based mental health centre that connects children, adults, families and communities to accessible and affordable mental health services with an emphasis on combating the stigma of mental health.

PPD is a depressive state that happens in the first few weeks to six months after childbirth,” Kroneman told theSun.

“It is also alarmingly common – one in seven women in Malaysia suffers from it but most go undetected and untreated.”

Researcher Lim Su Lin, who assists Kroneman in a research study on detection and treatment of PPD in Selangor, said with timely intervention in the form of therapy, there is a good chance of recovery.

“The main aim is to provide the Selangor government with actionable and female-centric recommendations on how to enhance the detection process and to link them with appropriate mental healthcare services,” Lim told theSun.

“Our study involves interviews with women patients and focus group discussions. We hope to enable these women to share their experience and insights and to get them to participate in efforts to improve the healthcare system,” she added.

Kroneman said the factors that cause PPD are biological, social or psychological.

“PPD occurs because of a drop in reproductive hormones. Research shows some women are more susceptible than others. Other causes include lack of support from family and social isolation with the baby,” she said.

Common symptoms of PPD are insomnia, irritability, anxiety and lack of appetite.

Another part of the SOLS Health research seeks to understand the mothers’ knowledge about PPD and to spread awareness about maternal and mental health.

“We want to empower mothers to address their problems and seek help rather than avoid it out of guilt or shame. With professional help, PPD can be treated,” Lim said.

She hopes the results from the study would spur state legislators and healthcare policy-makers to address the issue on multiple levels, and improve awareness of the condition and accessibility to remedial services.

MATERNAL mental health issues affect one in 10 women during pregnancy and one in eight women after childbirth, according to the World Health Organisation statistics. May 2020 has been declared the Global Maternal Mental Health Month to raise awareness on the prevalence of pre and post-natal mental health issues around the world.

SOLS Health, in collaboration with Institut Wanita Berdaya (IWB) Selangor, is studying post-partum depression among women in Selangor and invites all women in the state and of child-bearing age to complete a survey on their thoughts about maternal mental health at the following links. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/SOLShealth.

-> English version: https://forms.gle/vJTskDomWnMngk3p8

-> Tamil version: https://forms.gle/vcPgQbbetyP8oZh7A

-> BM version: https://forms.gle/BAAEgeRv3p6oK8KK8

-> Chinese version: https://forms.gle/rqYSVDxXErJ6Nm5d9