Championing Bangsa Johor pathway to victory

PETALING JAYA: Putting the people of Johor first will be the way to win votes for those contesting in the state election on March 12.

Voters will also want their assemblymen to be able to stand up to Putrajaya when it matters, according to political analysts.

Unlike other states in Peninsular Malaysia, Johoreans are like their counterparts in Sabah and Sarawak for whom the interests of the state trump other issues.

“This makes the state unique in the peninsula,” Nusantara Academy for Strategic Research senior fellow Prof Azmi Hassan told theSun.

“They want leaders who can fight for Johor. Candidates must also be willing to challenge the federal government when it matters. They must be willing to put Bangsa Johor ahead of everything else.”

Azmi said the age of a candidate will not make a difference as long as he is committed to Johoreans.

He added that familiar faces would fare much better than newcomers.

Azmi said it would also be an error to assume that the three major coalitions have an edge over smaller parties.

“About 180,000 voters are between 18 and 21, and they will be casting their ballots for the first time. Younger people are generally known to be anti-establishment.”

Azmi added that as all three major coalitions, namely Barisan Nasional (BN), Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Perikatan Nasional have previously been in power at the federal level, young voters may not find them appealing.

“This gives parties such as Muda, Pejuang, Warisan and Parti Bangsa Malaysia a better chance of winning seats in Johor.”

He said the more important question is whether political parties are able to convince constituents to go out and cast their votes.

He pointed out that younger voters failed to show up in the Malacca polls on

Nov 20.

Azmi said a low-voter turnout would be advantageous to BN but the PH campaign machinery is working more efficiently than in Malacca.

“In Malacca, PH component parties worked for themselves but in Johor they are working together.”

Council of Professors Malaysia senior fellow Dr Jeniri Amir agreed that the Bangsa Johor sentiment would loom large in the polls.

He said people want a stable government. “They have seen how political turmoil affects their livelihoods. They want a government that will put health and economic growth ahead of politicking.”

Jeniri added that a low-voter turnout and multi-cornered fights would give BN an edge.

He said young or old, candidates must have the vision to help the people see themselves through these difficult times.