Chan: MAFS, FAMA conducting in-depth study on special food security agency mechanism

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security (MAFS) through the Federal Agriculture Marketing Authority (Fama), is conducting an in-depth study on the mechanisms of a special food security agency, said its Deputy Minister Chan Foong Hin.

He said the matter is still under discussion as food security is a cross-dimensional subject concerning not only MAFS but also involves, among others, the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN).

“Hence, when comes to a special agency, it involves a paradigm change.

“As of now, Fama is doing a study on how this single agency should function. It is still under discussion and it has also gone through a few series of meetings, but nothing is finalised yet.

He told reporters after launching the Malaysian International Food and Beverage (MIFB) Trade Fair at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre here, today.

Chan, at the Dewan Negara sitting on June 20, said the ministry is looking into the proposal to set up a special agency to improve food security as a national agenda, which was one of the initiatives discussed at a National Council on Cost of Living (NACCOL) meeting earlier this year.

He said the establishment of such an agency should encompass elements of availability, accessibility, food security, stability and sustainability.

Meanwhile, on the programme today, Chan said MIFB serves as a platform for showcasing the best of what Malaysia has to offer, as well as for discovering the latest trends and innovations in the international food and beverage industry.

“This is why platforms like MIFB are all the more valuable, standing as a testament to Malaysia’s commitment to advancing our agriculture and food industries.

“Together, we can drive growth, enhance competitiveness, and ensure food security for our nations and beyond,” he said in his speech earlier.

He also encouraged attendees of the trade fair to engage in meaningful discussions, network with industry leaders, and explore the diverse range of products and services on offer. - Bernama