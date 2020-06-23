Chance to build a more equitable society

IT IS difficult to decide which is more painful, the impact on body and soul of the Covid-19 pandemic or the resulting economic fallout.

The numbers have a story to tell and perhaps help us gauge the severity of the pandemic.

According to the World Health Organisation, about 80% of those who have been infected with the coronavirus and eventually developed the disease have only mild to moderate symptoms, and fully recover without the need for treatment at a hospital.

One in five eventually develop more serious symptoms.

Early assessments of fatality rate coming out of Wuhan, the epicentre of the global outbreak, was three to four per cent but subsequent tests show that the figure is closer to 1.4%, according to Scientific American, a medical news blog.

WHO estimates the fatality rate of SARS (Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome) at 14% to 15%, and for those aged over 64 years at more than 50%.

On the other hand, never before has a pandemic swept over a wider area of the globe as Covid-19. Practically every country on Earth has been affected.

Just as wildly infectious is its economic impact.

Economic activity practically came to a standstill across the entire globe. The impact has been devastating. Companies have gone bankrupt, millions have lost their jobs and growth projections have had to be revised.

But just like every rain cloud, there is a silver lining.

Perhaps this is as good a time as any to start anew, to put things right.

As American economist, professor, author and political commentator Robert B. Reich put it in his 2012 book Beyond Outrage, there is a need to step beyond the indignation about the “increasingly concentrated wealth and corrupt politics to mobilise and take back our economy and democracy”.

The distribution of wealth has always been vastly unequal. Those at the bottom of the economic ladder remain poor for good, while those at the top continue to get richer.

Perhaps, the Covid-19 is Mother Nature’s way of telling us that we have gone too far wrong, and it is time to set things right.

Time now to press the reset button.

Read this story on our iPaper: Chance to build a more equitable society