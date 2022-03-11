Chance to experience ownership of exotic pets

PETALING JAYA: Fancy waking up to a ball python curled up next to you or a tarantula crawling on your table as you enjoy breakfast? Exotics by ARP, a unique pet store that deals in fascinating creatures can make your dream come true – safely, legally and ethically.

Being Malaysia’s largest breeder of ball pythons, of which there are at least 500 species in the store at any one time, Exotics by ARP with its clean environment feels like a mini zoo for reptiles.

There are also various other animals including scorpions, meerkats, chinchillas, tarantulas, bearded dragons, monitor lizards, tortoises, terrapins, geckos, skinks, macaws and parrots for sale.

It was a lifelong ambition of store owner Arawin Raj Pillai, 30, to set up Exotics and in September, the business commenced at a four-storey shoplot he acquired at SS9a in Sungai Way New Village.

He told theSun the animals were mainly bred by Exotics, while some were imported from the United States and Africa.

“Unlike exotic animal smugglers who deal in poached animals, which is a despicable act, the ones we deal with are bred in captivity.

“They are shipped and acquired legally with permits and clearances issued by the Department of Wildlife and National Parks (Perhilitan), Veterinary Services Department and the Customs Department. We are also the first business to obtain a licence from Perhilitan to commercially breed snakes.”

He said pets purchased from Exotics are issued with documents, which state that the owner acquired the animals legally and by ethical means.

Arawin said reptiles make perfect pets for busy folk as they need little attention.

“Pets such as snakes, tortoises and lizards require less care from their owners and are easy to maintain. They enjoy solitude and do not mind being left alone,” said Arawin, who owns four tortoises.

On why he ventured into the business of exotic animals, Arawin, who holds a degree in mechanical engineering said his love for animals began as a toddler when he grew up with common pets like dogs, cats and fish.

During his college days when he could not keep such animals in his hostel, he turned to keeping small ones like lizards and spiders in his room and his love for animals deepened.

Setting up his first store after he turned 18, he went on to expand the business to a larger one in Kota Damansara before finally buying a shoplot as a permanent site.

“I love being around animals and nature, I wanted to turn it into a career so that I can work with them every day. It was not easy as I do not come from a wealthy family.

“For years, I worked 18 hours a day to save enough to set this up. Although I am now running a business, I have no intention of making big money. Even if we break even each month, I am happy to have these animals around me.”

Even his staff are specially selected by Arawin with a compulsory criteria of being animal lovers.

“We only hire those who treat both people and animals well. We welcome anyone who loves animals to drop by our place and enjoy viewing the ones we have. It’s free, and there is no need to buy anything. We are just happy to see them in awe,” said Arawin.