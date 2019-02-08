Chance to purchase house at a discount in Penang

GEORGE TOWN: The Penang chapter of the Real Estate and Housing Developers’ Association Malaysia (Rehda) is holding a promotion from today till Sunday at a mall in Lebuh Tunku Kudin here to encourage home ownership.

It is being held in conjunction with the national-level Home Ownership Campaign that ends on June 30.

“Discounts of at least 10% will be offered for units costing from RM100,000 to RM1 million, Penang Rehda chairman Datuk Toh Chin Leong told a press conference here today.

Eight developers are taking part in the promotion. — Bernama