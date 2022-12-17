Chances of finding more landslide survivors ‘very slim’: Report

PETALING JAYA: The chances of finding more survivors from the Batang Kali landslide are “very slim’ at best, said Selangor Fire and Rescue Department director Datuk Norazam Khamis.

Norazam did not rule out the possibility that the remaining victims might have ran out of oxygen, NST reports.

“Based on a rough observation, the chances (of survival) are very slim.

“But if they are stuck in between trees and rocks where there are openings, they might be able to breathe,“ he reportedly told a press conference today.

Rescuers are currently looking for 12 more victims at the site.