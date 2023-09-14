Chang: Feasibility study guidelines being prepared to develop space launch site

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia is preparing feasibility study guidelines for the development of a space launch site, said Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Chang Lih Kang.

He said the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (MOSTI) believes Malaysia has great potential to be involved in the development of a space launching facility.

Chang said Malaysia’s unique geographical position close to the equator gives the country an advantage to develop launch facility services with much more competitive operating costs.

“If this becomes a reality, the facility will be the 16th in the world and will make Malaysia the ninth country to have one,” he said in a statement today.

Chang said the Malaysian Space Agency (MYSA), which will develop the guidelines for the feasibility study, was holding engagement sessions with several parties and industries interested in developing the facility.

He said the government’s involvement in the industry is estimated to contribute to the development of the space economy with a value of RM10 billion by 2030, in addition to the growth of 500 space-related technology start-ups, further creating 5,000 job opportunities.

Chang said MOSTI is also drafting the National Remote Sensing Satellite Development Programme (PSPJN) through a public-private partnership strategy that is expected to kick off in 2026.

“This programme is important to ensure the continuity of ownership of the country’s strategic data which also supports the operational effectiveness of the 50 application system packages that have been developed by MYSA,“ he said. -Bernama