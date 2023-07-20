Chang: Mosti committed to raising public awareness on STI

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (MOSTI) is always committed to raising public awareness of the importance of science, technology and innovation (STI), said Minister Chang Lih Kang (pix).

He said STI could improve the quality of daily life, adding that the efforts in raising awareness are in line with its slogan ‘Merakyatkan Sains, Menginsankan Teknologi’ (popularising science, humanising technology).

He said that based on data released by the Ministry of Education in 2022, the percentage of upper secondary students taking up science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) streams from 2017 to 2022 recorded a decrease from 45.20 per cent to 40.94 per cent.

“The findings of the 2022 Malaysian STI Public Awareness Survey conducted by the Malaysian Science and Technology Information Centre (MASTIC) under MOSTI found that the main reason for low enrolment in the science stream is because students are more inclined towards non-science-based fields, besides other reasons namely difficulty to understand and master and no interest.”

He said this in a speech when launching the National Science Centre’s e-Ticketing Service here today.

Chang said the study also noted a drop in the interest in science among students from 66.7 per cent in 2019 to 40 per cent in 2022.

“So, 81.1 per cent of the respondents suggested combining practical activities in the classroom as one of the best ways to increase students’ interest in science, in addition to creating awareness about science in primary school and providing more exposure to the use of science in everyday life,“ he said.

Chang said the Malaysian Collaborative Network of Science Centres (MySCENT), which is a network of non-formal science learning institutions, was established to support the holistic enculturation and promotion of STI in Malaysia.

He said that in line with the establishment of MySCENT, various STI activities that are more strategic, dynamic and in line with current global trends can be implemented more widely and effectively.

“It is hoped that the efforts to empower non-formal science learning and the integrated cooperation from various strategic partners can provide great benefits and impact in re-engaging the generation’s interest in the STEM fields,“ he added. -Bernama