Change of IRB operating hours during Ramadan

KUALA LUMPUR: The operating hours of the Inland Revenue Board (IRB) service counters at all its branch offices are now from 8 am to 4.30 pm from Mondays to Fridays during the month of Ramadan, except in Kedah, Kelantan, Terengganu and Johor.

The IRB, in a statement today, said for Kedah, Kelantan, Terengganu and Johor, the counters will operate from 8 am to 4.30 pm from Sundays to Wednesdays, while on Thursdays it is set from 8 am to 3 pm.

Hasil Care Line and branch office telephone services will operate from 9 am to 4.30 pm, except on Thursdays in Kedah, Kelantan, Terengganu and Johor which will operate from 8 am to 3 pm.

Meanwhile, the IRB Kuala Lumpur and Kuching payment centre counters will operate from 8 am to 4 pm, and for Kota Kinabalu it will operate from 8 am to 3 pm.

The IRB also advised customers to do their tax transactions online to ensure that the risk of Covid-19 outbreak can be curbed. - Bernama