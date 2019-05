KUALA LUMPUR: Urban Transformation Centres (UTCs) nationwide will operate according to new operating hours during the month of Ramadan from May 5 to June 9.

Ministry of Finance, in a statement, said all UTCs nationwide will operate from 8am to 4.30pm from Mondays to Sundays.

“The change in the operating hours is to take care of the UTC staff’s welfare during Ramadan and to ensure services to the public are not disrupted,” the statement said.

UTC provides urban communities a centralised location for core government agencies, public amenities and services of private sectors.

Twenty-two UTCs have been established nationwide and received high response from the people and recorded a total of 72.3 million transactions since its inception. - Bernama