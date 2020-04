PUTRAJAYA: All public transport services provided by Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB) and Prasarana Malaysia Berhad (Prasarana) will be operating from 6am to 10am and 4pm to 10pm daily during the month of Ramadan.

Transport Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong (pix) said the services include LRT, MRT and KL Monorail operated by Rapid Rail Sdn Bhd; bus services provided by Rapid Bus Sdn Bhd that include stage buses and free service buses such as GoKL and Smart Selangor; all feeder buses and all rail services operated by KTMB.

“The frequency for Rapid KL rail operations is every 10 minutes during peak hours and 30 minutes off-peak hours,“ he said in a statement today.

Since March 25, the public transportation operating hours have been limited from 6am to 10am and 5pm to 10pm daily following the implementation of the Movement Control Order (MCO).

Wee said the change in the operating hours during the evening is to ease the travel of public transport users throughout the month as well as to respect working Muslims who are fasting.

He also recommended for the land public transportation in Sabah and Sarawak to operate based on the schedule.

Wee reminded public transport users to adhere to the MCO and follow the guidelines provided by the National Security Council (MKN) to curb the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic. — Bernama