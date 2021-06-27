Changing the perception that PdPR is only via online

KUALA LUMPUR: While the nation is under movement control due to a spike in Covid-19 cases, the home-based learning and teaching (PdPR) method is seen as the best way to ensure lessons continue at a time when face to face learning cannot be conducted.

However, many are still have the misperception that those without access to devices or continuous Internet service could deprive them of their lessons entirely.

In reality, PdPR can still be carried out ‘offline’ too, such as by teachers preparing learning modules and sending them to their students’ homes.

Some teachers also leave learning materials and homework at the school’s guardhouse for parents to pick up, after which they return the completed assignments at the same place.

There are also creative teachers who produce learning videos to be sent to students via WhatsApp.

According to National Parents-Teacher Associations Consultative Council (PIBGN) president Prof Madya Datuk Dr Mohamad Ali Hassan, PdPR comprises any kind of learning method that can be done at home to ensure students receive the same type of education offered in schools.

He said PdPR not necessarily need to be carried out online, but also in modules form which are provided by directly handing over ‘hardcopy’ learning materials to students, or via electronic mediums such as educational television programme ‘DidikTV KPM’.

“Teachers and students can communicate via electronic devices and existing learning materials or syllabus-based materials can be shared online.

“Besides that, PdPR can also be in form of ‘hardcopy’ assignments distributed to students by modules or by units,” he told Bernama when contacted.

Mohamad Ali said despite different PdPR methods, the syllabus content of each subject still follows the existing syllabus set by the Education Ministry.

Mohamad Ali said there is also a suggestion to conduct hybrid learning which is a combination of face-to-face learning in classrooms with PdPR on a rotation basis and learning at home, which would resolve the problem of unsafe spacing.

A teacher serving at an Orang Asli village, Muhammad Fadzli Najmi, 30, said, mixing up various PdPR methods is a good effort to make PdPR work, because the main issue is students’ preparedness in term of learning tools and gadgets, although he did add that parents must also play their role.

“DidikTV is a very good alternative, but are the students ready to learn in front of the television? Will they take notes or are they merely watching? So, parents at home can make sure students learn in front of the television without disturbance similar to learning sessions in the class,” said the Bahasa Melayu teacher at Sekolah Kebangsaan Pos Bersih in Slim River, Perak.

Muhammad Fadzli proposed the Education Ministry to review important syllabus and subjects to be taught to students and to determine suitable objectives if the hybrid method was to be implemented.- Bernama