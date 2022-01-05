Channel accurate information to facilitate aid to Sabah - Hajiji

PITAS: Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Hajiji Noor today ordered all management committees of the flood-hit district Disaster Operations Control Centre (PKOB) to channel accurate information to the government to facilitate the distribution of aid to the victims and affected areas.

He said transparent and clear information, including on the number of victims involved and damage to property and basic infrastructure were crucial to ensure efficient post-flood management, especially in channelling government aid.

Hajiji said each of the reports would make it easier for the relevant departments and agencies to review and evaluate the damages or losses for the purpose of repairs, according to the priorities and needs of the residents.

“The Sabah and federal governments will always work closely to assist the people affected by floods in the state through several special provisions provided to ease their burden.

“Thus, we need accurate information on the current flood situation. The PKOB chairman needs to scrutinise (every flood relief allocation provided) so that assistance can be channelled to the affected residents (according to priority).”

He said this after attending a briefing by Pitas district officer, Firuz Idzualdeen Mohd Dzul on the current flood situation in the district, here, today.

Also present were State Community Development and People’s Wellbeing Minister, Datuk Shahelmey Yahya and State Secretary, Datuk Safar Untong.

Hajiji said some allocations were provided by the federal government to assist the flood victims, including the Bantuan Wang Ihsan (compassionate cash aid) of RM1,000, RM5,000 for the repair of homes and other financial assistance, including for the purchase of necessities and repairing damaged vehicles.

After the briefing, Hajiji visited flood evacuees at the relief centre in Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Pitas II and handed over food baskets and compassionate aid of RM1,000 to the household heads.

Pitas, about 170 kilometres from Kota Kinabalu, is among the districts in Sabah affected by floods, involving over 300 residents who are now housed at four relief centres, so far.

Five other districts hit by floods following continuous heavy rain since last week are Kota Marudu, Paitan, Telupid, Beluran and Sandakan.

Meanwhile, Hajiji also inspected the floods in Kota Marudu and met with the affected victims as well as distributed food baskets and compassionate aid to the household heads. - Bernama