Channel allocation immediately to address pressing matters in schools

TELUPID: The Education Ministry will channel allocation immediately to address various pressing needs in schools, especially involving the maintenance and infrastructure development.

In this regard, Senior Education Minister Datuk Dr Mohd Radzi Jidin has instructed all District Education Officers to immediately channel relevant information to the ministry to enable urgent matters at schools to be addressed so that swift action could be taken.

“We will use the allocation as soon as possible so that the students and teachers can benefit from it. We will give priority to urgent issues.

“That is why the role of a PPD is important as they need to be in close touch with the schools in their areas,” he told reporters here today.

Earlier, he visited several rural schools, namely Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Ulu Ansuan near here, and two more in Beluran, SK Jambongan and SK Pantai Boring.

Also present was Agriculture and Food Industries Minister, Datuk Seri Dr Ronald Kiandee, who is also Beluran MP.

Mohd Radzi said his ministry is currently detailing the factors hindering the development of school infrastructure, including teachers’ quarters, to ensure implementation can be done immediately. - Bernama