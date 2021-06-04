Channel fund as bonus to frontliners, please

I WAS on cloud nine on Tuesday when around 11am I received a WhatsApp text from the Chief Secretary to the Government, Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali.

Attached to it was his press statement announcing that civil servants of various grades will be contributing a portion of their fixed allowance from this month for three months to the National Disaster Relief Fund to cover Covid-19 related expenses.

Hardly 24 hours earlier I had texted him to remind the No. 1 civil servant of a piece I wrote in this column over two months ago in which I proposed a RM10 monthly contribution from our 1.6 million civil servants.

Imagine in just three months, some RM48 million would be raised seamlessly.

Zuki told me he agreed to my proposal and would implement it.

I had not expected it to happen so soon knowing pretty well how civil service bureacracy works and to say that I was pleasantly surprised at his prompt response is indeed a gross understatement.

Congratulations, Tan Sri, for the hands-on super efficiency in your decision-making. Zuki, however, made some variations from my original proposal.

Instead of a RM10 monthly contribution for three months from all civil servants, he decided only half of them or 800,000 would chip in proportionately based on their grades.

This means the higher their grades the more their contribution while the frontliners battling the pandemic who are mostly healthcare workers and the lowest grades civil servants are exempted from contributing.

Zuki said the contributions are estimated to raise more than RM30 million.

Although it’s less than the RM48 million as per my proposal, something is better than nothing and more importantly as Zuki pointed out, it shows solidarity in the civil service in facing this health crisis.

I take the liberty here to propose that instead of the money to be raised be channelled to the National Disaster Relief Trust Fund for Covid-19 related expenses, a much greater impact would be created if it goes as a special one-off bonus to the tens of thousands of our healthcare frontliners instead, who have been working tirelessly without a break for nearly 18 months now.

And not just the frontliners, there are thousands of other Health Ministry staff working behind the scenes such as the technical staff manning our over 120 government hospitals and thousands of clinics, who are not categorised as frontliners. They should be included if this bonus proposal is accepted.

I have been told that most of the technical staff have been working round the clock.

All the frontliners and the back-up staff are our truly unsung heroes and no amount of words can do justice for all their sacrifices, especially working under tremendous stress and risk handling Covid-19 positive patients in congested conditions.

May I humbly appeal on behalf of the rakyat to Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin to seriously consider this. I hope Zuki would also give this his strong support.

If the money from civil servants’ contribution is to be parked in the fund per se, I agree with former Public Service Department director-general Tan Sri Ismail Adam that it would be like the Malay proverb “Mencurah garam ke laut” (literally throwing salt into the sea”).

What it simply means is that throwing salt into the sea does not make the sea more salty. Well said, Tan Sri.

What it means is that the impact is not felt at all or as the saying goes, “Just a drop in the ocean”.

After all, the government is also funding to the tune of tens of billions or perhaps hundreds of billions of ringgit at the end of the day as relief measures to contain the spread of infections with the focus now on ramping up the vaccination programme, which is well behind schedule.

Some other concerned Malaysians have also been jumping on the bandwagon calling for employees in the private sector, too, to contribute as well.

Of course, with the decentralised nature of private sector employees it is not that simple to implement but it’s still doable if stakeholders give it a serious thought.

Ismail, the ex-PSD chief, even suggested that the rakyat, too, can voluntarily contribute towards the special incentive for the frontliners and back-up staff.

“Remember, many years ago, we donated RM1 each so that we could watch live telecasts of World Cup matches. The same spirit should prevail,” he told me. Yes, Tan Sri, you are spot on.

Let’s unite to get this done while we salute all our frontliners and all those behind them.

And certainly to the leadership of the Ministry of Health and the men and women from the police and other uniformed agencies.

