Channel NewsAsia cameraman killed in motorcycle accident

KUANTAN: Channel NewsAsia cameraman Khairul Azman Zainuddin was killed in a motorcycle accident at Kilometre 43, at Kuala Lumpur-Karak, Bentong at noon today.

Bentong district police chief Supt Zaiham Mohd Kahar said Khairul Azman, 45, was on his way to Kuala Lumpur when he met with the accident, sustaining severe head injuries, and died at the scene.

“The victim is believed to have lost control of his motorcycle and hit the road divider before being thrown onto the opposite lane and was then hit by a motorcycle on that lane,“ he said in a statement here today.

The rider and pillion rider on another motorcycle sustained light injuries and were sent to the Bentong Hospital for treatment.

He added that further investigations are being carried out under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 and urged those who witnessed the incident to contacted the District Control Centre (DCC) of the Bentong district police headquarters (IPD) at 09-2222222. - Bernama