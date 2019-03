KUALA LUMPUR: Several former staff of Channel W handed over a memorandum to the government urging that stern action be taken against their former employer who they claimed had mistreated 15 ex-employees of the firm.

The memorandum which was submitted by a former worker Mohd Haizal Yatiran officer also called for the Communications and Multimedia Ministry (KKMM) and Human Resources Ministry (MOHR) to intervene in the case.

“We hope action will be taken against the employer so that such workplace abuse will not happen to others. The workers’ employment agreements were not stated in black white, their salaries were not indicated and some received bounced checks.

“We also want the KKMM to be firm and to blacklist the party involved. Do not issue them a broadcast licence,“ he said after handing over the memorandum to MOHR deputy secretary-general (Operations) Lim Eng Hock at the entrance of the Parliament building.

Mohd Haizal also stressed on the importance of setting up the Malaysian Media Council in raising such issues to protect the rights of media personnel in the country.

The media had earlier reported that former Channel W workers had referred their problems over salary issue to the Labour Department after their appeal to the employer fell on deaf ears. — Bernama