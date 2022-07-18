Chaos erupts in Parliament after speaker rejects bid to debate Petronas issue

PETALING JAYA: Chaos broke out in Dewan Rakyat today after Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Azhar Harun (pix) refused to allow an emergency motion to debate the seizure of Petronas’s overseas assets as part of a claim by heirs of the Sulu Sultanate against government over unpaid compensation.

According to The Malaysian Insight, various MPs from Pakatan Harapan (PH) questioned the Speaker’s decision to rule the topic off limits on grounds of sub judice.

Azhar appeared to lose his cool as Isnaraissah Munirah Majilis (Warisan-Kota Belud) kept interrupting him, and left the chair to allow Deputy Speaker Datuk Rashid Hasnon to take over the proceedings.

Rashid then suspended Isnaraissah for two days and ordered her to leave the chambers.

However, some MPs did not let up, with Isnaraissah pointing out that this was a matter of national sovereignty.

Last week, London-based Financial Times reported that the purported heirs of the Sulu sultanate, who are claiming US$14.92 billion (RM62.59 billion) from Malaysia, seized two Luxembourg-incorporated subsidiaries of Petronas.