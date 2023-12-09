Charge of committing mischief against Awal Ashaari withdrawn

PETALING JAYA: The prosecution has withdrawn the charge of committing mischief made against celebrity Awal Ashaari in the Magistrate’s Court here today.

Awal Ashaari, whose real name is Ahmad Awaluddin Ashaari, 42, was charged with the offence for allegedly damaging a boom gate belonging to the management of a residential area in Damansara here.

His lawyer, Datuk M Reza Hassan, said this followed the action of the complainant in filing a police report to withdraw the complaint against his client.

“The complainant in this case has withdrawn the police report against Awal because the matter has been resolved. Therefore, the prosecutor withdrew the charges and the court dropped the charges against my client,“ said the lawyer when contacted after the case came up before Magistrate Farah Azura Mohd Saad.

On May 17, 2022, the television personality pleaded not guilty to the charge of allegedly damaging the boom gate belonging to Challis Damansara Management whose loss was valued at RM600.

He was charged with committing the offence at Challis Damansara guardhouse, Jalan PJU 3/30, Sunway Damansara, at 11.30 am on April 16, 2022.

The charge, framed under Section 427 of the Penal Code, provides imprisonment for up to five years or a fine or both, if found guilty.

Meanwhile, a check on Awal’s Instagram found that he had uploaded pictures and messages stating that the case had been resolved.

“Alhamdulillah, a good day for all of us. After a long time, my case has been settled as the charge against me had been withdrawn at this court this morning.

“Thank you to all, may we be blessed by Allah SWT. To (my counsel) Datuk M Reza, thank you for always having my back,“ said Awal. -Bernama