PUTRAJAYA: The move by some local universities which imposed charges on parcels delivered to their campus will burden the students and harm the entrepreneurship ecosystem, Deputy Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Minister Datuk Mas Ermieyati Samsudin said.

She said it could also affect the income of online entrepreneurs.

“The charges imposed will burden buyers who are students of higher education institutions (IPT) because they have to pay more to get the parcels.

“They already had to spend money for transportation to the administration building, now they have to pay the additional charges,” she said in a statement today.

Mas Ermieyati was responding to complaints by IPT students on social media who claimed that they had to pay such charges.

“I hope the universities involved would review the matter as a joint effort to assist the government in improving the economy of entrepreneurs, thus helping them to survive during the Covid-19 pandemic,” she said. — Bernama