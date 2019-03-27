Charges soon for those involved in scuffle between UM students, Najib supporters

KUALA LUMPUR: Police said those involved in a scuffle between Universiti Malaya (UM) students and supporters of former premier Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak on Friday will be charged soon.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Commissioner Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim said today that police had completed their probe and submitted the investigation papers to the Attorney-General Chambers (AGC) on Tuesday.

He said the AGC had issued orders to charge them in court. However, he did not elaborate on who would be charged.

Mazlan said 15 police reports were lodged over the case and they had recorded 28 statements from individuals.

On Friday, seven UM students staged a peaceful protest at a bus stop at Pantai Baru here, opposite a restaurant where Najib was giving a talk.

Incensed by the actions of the students who carried placards and a clown caricature of Najib, a group of his supporters led by Umno supreme council member Datuk Lokman Adam confronted them.

The supporters ordered the students to disperse and stop their protest. When they refused, the students were roughed up and had their placards destroyed. Police intervened and broke up the commotion.

Education Minister Maszlee Malik had urged public university administrators to strongly condemn the attack on the students.

He reminded universities to uphold the views and freedoms of undergraduates as long as they don’t violate the country’s laws and university’s rules.