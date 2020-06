TAKE a drive down Jalan Bagan Jermal in George Town and you won’t miss the St Nicholas Home for the Blind.

It is not an imposing structure by any stretch of the imagination – it is just a collection of low-rise buildings spread over a 1ha piece of land.

But the sight of individuals entering or exiting its grounds with the aid of a white cane will give you an idea of the significance of what it does within its walls.

The home has already made a difference in the lives of thousands of people across the country.

The St Nicholas Home was founded on Sept 10, 1926 by the medical mission of the Anglican Diocese of Malaya and Singapore, and in the past 96 years, it has helped many visually impaired Malaysians find hope and a better chance at life.

Unfortunately, it is now at risk of having to discontinue the work it has been doing for nearly a century. A drastic drop in income has made it nearly impossible for the home to continue with its work.

The Covid-19 pandemic has left a trail of destruction, taking with it not only businesses but charity homes as well.

Apart from an annual allocation from the Welfare Department, the home depends on the generosity of individuals and businesses to underwrite the cost of its activities.

But with so many businesses closing down and individuals running for cover from the widespread economic meltdown, funds have almost dried up.

This is a reality of life. Charity organisations are among the first to go down when a crisis hits. People are only as generous as the length their dollar will stretch.

Businesses will now have to choose to either meet their financial obligations to workers and suppliers, or continue to hand out cash for a good cause. The choice is obvious.

There is also a limit to how much the government can help. Its main priority has to be the larger need of getting the nation back on its economic feet.

Over the coming months, more charity homes will cry out for help or throw in the towel and call it a day.

That would be a tragedy.

Charity begins at home, especially in times of crisis