KUALA LUMPUR: A former accounts executive of a charity foundation founded by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and her family members are expected to be charged at the court at Jalan Duta here tomorrow with criminal breach of trust (CBT) for allegedly siphoning off about RM2.6 million.

It learnt that the woman and an undisclosed number of her family members will face 155 counts of charges under laws of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act (AMLATFPUAA)

Sources said the woman had allegedly transferred funds from Muhyiddin’s Yayasan Nurul Yaqeen (YNY) to third party accounts between 2015 and 2018 without the consent of the foundation’s board of trustees.

The suspect was the foundation’s accounts executive but resigned from the job in January 2019 soon after an internal audit by an independent auditor was ordered by YNY officials.

The outcome of the internal audit found the suspect allegedly responsible for the losses incurred by YNY.

Sources said on learning of the losses, Muhyiddin’s son Datuk Fakhri Yassin lodged a police report at the Wangsa Maju police station on behalf of the foundation’s board of trustees.

Yesterday, the Attorney-General’s Chambers ordered the suspect and her family members to be charged over the offences.