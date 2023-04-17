Charity run to support PWD

PETALING JAYA: A non-profit NGO has initiated a charity run to provide social support for people with disabilities (PWD) by organising workshops to train them on how to create job opportunities for themselves, and encourage their participation in community activities.

Founded in 2005, Lovely Disabled Home (LDH), which is located in Jalan SS2/5, will organise “Run for a Chance 2023” (RFAC) from Aug 31 to Sept 16. The home’s chairperson Cecilia Chen said the organisation’s effort to help PWD has been embraced by Youth and Sports Deputy Minister Adam Adli Abd Halim, who launched it on April 8.

She said the charity run aims to raise awareness and help PWD to be gainfully employed, assimilate into society, have a more active lifestyle and socialise with able-bodied individuals.

“We hope to raise RM200,000 as operating expenses to organise the workshops next year. This year, we organised them for 60 members of our home, who came from various backgrounds, including those with cerebral palsy, intellectual disability, physical handicap, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, down syndrome, slow learners and the autistic,” she said.

Chen added that the workshops would serve as a platform to train participants to create job opportunities like packing socks, cutlery sets and hospital wristbands.

“After organising such workshops for 18 years, our participants have become productive members of society and improved their work performance and self-management, with over 30% now having worked for over 10 years, which reduces their reliance on their families and others.

“It is important to provide opportunities for disabled individuals to participate in physical activities that are adapted to their abilities and needs. This will ensure facilities and equipment are accessible to them, and it sends a message of inclusivity. It also helps break stereotypes about what they can and cannot do,” she said.

“We are overwhelmed by the unconditional support from the deputy minister, and are excited to kick off the charity run,” she said, adding that some 3,000 people are expected to participate.

The home’s founder Lum Kok Kiang said the standard fee for RFAC registration is RM70, while individuals registering between April 8 and May 31 can benefit from an early bird discount of RM55.

To participate in RFAC, register online through https://www.ticket2u.com.my/event/30569/.

Additional details can be found on the LDH official website at www.lovelydisabledhome.com or on its Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/runforachance/.