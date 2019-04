KUALA LUMPUR: A charity sale of 4,800 tulips stalks specially flown from the Netherlands will be held at the KL International Airport (KLIA) next month.

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines’ (KLM) iconic charity tulip sale, in collaboration with Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad (Malaysia Airports) and logistics partner Sama-Sama Hotel, will be held on May 11 from 10am at Level 3 of the domestic arrival hall in the KLIA Main Terminal.

Reinstating this corporate social resposibility (CSR) programme after 4 years, KLM aims to channel this year’s collection to Hospis Malaysia in support of palliative care in the country.

The public, enthusiasts and anthophiles alike will be able to purchase these tulips at RM6 a stalk.

Nik Anis Zakaria, Malaysia Airports’ Corporate Communications general manager, said working hand in hand with KLM to provide aid to the needy fits well with its airport@community CSR pillar which emphasises the importance of corporate sustainability.

“We welcome collaborations with our partners as we share the same missions in providing our guests with a joyful and memorable experience,” she said.

Meanwhile, Tham Su Ming, Hospis Malaysia’s director strategy & communications, expressed her gratitude to KLM for selecting Hospis as the beneficiary.