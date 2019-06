KUALA LUMPUR: A volunteer who frequently collects donations for charity is demanding an apology from a purported local council appointed morning market manager, who accused her of using the money collected for gambling.

Taylor Chen Ang Kee, 67, is a volunteer who frequently collects donations from the public for charities such as the Sungai Buloh National Leprosy Control Centre and the Ampang old folks home.

She said that on April 18 she was at the Ampang morning market collecting donations when she was approached by a person named H. L. Lim.

She added he claimed he was the assistant to an Ampang municipal councillor and told her to put away her brochures and leave.

Chen, thought that what she was doing was for charity so she decided to continue collecting donations two days later. Lim came again but this time took several pictures of her using his cell phone.

“He even snapped pictures of my MyKad and supporting letters from the leprosy home proving that I am a volunteer,“ she said adding Lim threatened to call people to chase her away.

On May 25, Chen was informed by her children that there was a Facebook post by a user named Lim H. L. with her pictures accusing her of being a con woman.

“The post claimed that I used the money raised for gambling which is not true,“ said Chen.

MCA Public Services and Complaints Department head Datuk Seri Michael Chong told a press conference at Wisma MCA, that Lim’s post on Facebook had definitely impacted Chen’s credibility as she is known for her voluntary work and had been collecting donations for the leprosy centre for the past 20 years.

He said Lim probably was envious of Chen’s voluntary work adding Lim had 14 days to apologise for his act of defamation or face legal consequences.