Charles Santiago dropped in Klang

PETALING JAYA: Incumbent three-term MP Charles Santiago has been dropped as the DAP candidate for Klang in the 15th general election.

Party secretary-general Anthony Loke said Kota Kemuning assemblyman V.Ganabatirau will contest the seat instead of Charles, who has served for three terms.

Selangor DAP chief Gobind Singh Deo, the incumbent Puchong MP, was announced as candidate for the Damansara federal seat, replacing incumbent Tony Pua who is not seeking re-election.

Incumbent Bakri MP Yeo Bee Yin was named as the candidate for Puchong to fill in Gobind’s vacancy.

Malaysians will go to the polls on Nov 19, with early voting set for Nov 15.