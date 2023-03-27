Charles Santiago reappointed as SPAN chairman

PUTRAJAYA: Former Klang Member of Parliament Charles Anthony Santiago was appointed as chairman of the National Water Services Commission (SPAN) effective March 20.

SPAN through a statement today said Santiago’s appointment completes the leadership line up of SPAN’s new commission members for the 2023-2025 term.

Santiago was previously appointed as SPAN chairman for a two-year period from Nov 1, 2018 to Oct 31, 2020 but his service was terminated earlier on April 10, 2020.

In the same statement, Minister of Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad said he hoped that SPAN’s new leadership can help achieve the objectives of the Water Sector Transformation (WST 2040) agenda. - Bernama