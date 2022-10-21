Charred body found in burnt car belongs to elderly man: Police

SHAH ALAM: The charred body found in a burnt Perodua Kancil car at Jalan Shapadu, Kampung Sungai Pinang, Klang, near here early this morning is that of a man in his 70s, police said.

North Klang district police chief ACP S. Vijaya Rao (pix) said the police were at the scene together with fire forensic experts and preliminary investigations found that the victim was a man, believed to be in his 70s.

“The cause of the incident is still under investigation and thus far the police have classified the case as a sudden death report (SDR) and an investigation paper will be opened to ascertain the cause of the incident,” he said in a statement.

He also appealed to anyone with information on the incident to contact the nearest police station or Bandar Baru Klang police station chief.

Earlier, Selangor Fire and Rescue Department director Norazam Khamis said a team from Sungai Pinang Fire and Rescue station was rushed to the scene upon receiving an emergency call at 5.27 am.

“Upon arrival 10 minutes later, it was found that the fire involved a Perodua Kancil car (registration number BGN 5095) which was 100 per cent burnt and a charred body was in the driver’s seat,” he said in a statement. - Bernama