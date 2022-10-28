Charred body found in burnt car in Kabong, Sarawak

KUCHING: A charred body was found in a car which caught fire on Jalan Nyabor, Kabong about 100 kilometres (KM) from Sibu late last night.

A spokesperson for the Sarawak Fire Operations Centre (PGO) said a team from the Saratok Fire and Rescue Station (BBP) was dispatched to the scene of the incident at 11pm.

“On arrival at the location, the fire brigade found that a KIA vehicle was 100 per cent burnt and the fire was brought under control at 11.40 pm.

“There was a victim in the car and the victim’s identity has not yet been determined,“ he said.

The fire was completely put out by 11.50 pm and the fire department had handed over the remains of victim to police for further action. - Bernama