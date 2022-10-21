Charred body found in burnt car in Klang

SHAH ALAM: The charred body of an unidentified person was found in a burnt Perodua Kancil car at Jalan Shapadu, Kampung Sungai Pinang, Klang, near here early this morning.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department director Norazam Khamis said the victim, whose identity has yet to be ascertained, was found in the driver’s seat.

He said a team from Sungai Pinang Fire and Rescue station was rushed to the scene upon receiving an emergency call at 5.27 am.

“Upon arrival 10 minutes later, it was found that the fire involved a Perodua Kancil car (registration number BGN 5095) which was 100 per cent burnt and a charred body was in the driver’s seat,” he said in a statement. - Bernama