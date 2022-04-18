Charred body found in car in Bahau

SEREMBAN: The charred body of an unidentified person was found in a burnt car in Kampung Taman Jaya Bahau. Jempol near here, early this morning.

Bahau Fire and Rescue Station Operations Commander, Muhamad Rasul Hashim said seven firemen, including an officer, rushed to the scene after receiving an emergency call at 5.03 am.

“A Proton Wira Sedan was completely burnt and a charred body was found seated at the driver’s seat,” he said in a statement today.

The body has been handed over to the police for further action. - Bernama