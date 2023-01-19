Charred remains of man found in house razed by fire

KOTA BHARU: The charred remains of a 46-year-old man was found inside a house that was razed by fire at Kampung Huda, near Jalan Sultan Yahya Petra, here, this afternoon.

Kota Bharu Fire and Rescue station chief Asst Supt Zukeri Shafei said the remains of the victim, identified as Mohd Imeran bin Jusoh, 46, was found in the bedroom by firefighters after the flames were doused about 30 minutes later.

“We received a distress call about the incident at 1.04 pm and a team of 14 firefighters on four fire engines arrived at the scene in 12 minutes.

“When firefighters arrived at the scene, a house was up in flames and almost 90 percent of the house was razed by the fire,“ he told Bernama when contacted, today.

Zukeri added that initial investigations revealed that the victim was suffering from a bout of fever and investigations were going on to determine the quatum of losses. - Bernama