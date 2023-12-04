Charred remains of man found in shophouse fire

GEORGE TOWN: A man, believed to be a person with disabilities (PwD), was found charred in a fire that broke out at a double-story shophouse at Jalan Seri Bahari this morning.

Lebuh Pantai Fire and Rescue Station operations officer Mohd Shafie Mohamad Safar said the charred remains of the victim, believed to be a senior citizen, were found in a bathroom on the first floor of the building.

However, the identity of the victim has yet to be ascertained.

He said the station received a distress call about the fire at 4.11 am and when the firefighters arrived at the scene, the fire was spreading rapidly.

The firemen were also informed that an occupant was trapped inside the burning building.

The fire was brought under control at 4.43 am and the flame was completely doused about half an hour later, he said, adding that the charred body was found when firemen inspected the building after that.

The body was then handed over to the police and sent to Penang Hospital for post-mortem.

Meanwhile, Timur Laut district police chief ACP Soffian Santong said the row of shophouses belonged to an association with the premises number six being leased to a 65-year-old security guard, who then leased out the rooms there to several people, including a man in his 70s, at a monthly rental of RM200.

“We have obtained details on the tenants, but have yet to ascertain that the man killed in the fire was a Malay man in his 70s as no documents were found on the victim,” he added. - Bernama